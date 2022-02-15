Left Menu

Three rescued from Spanish trawler sunk off Canada, minister says

Nores Marin, the Villa del Pitanxo's owners, declined to comment. Based in the city of Pontevedra in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, the Nores Group has fishing vessels operating in the South Atlantic, off the Canadian coast and between Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 18:34 IST
Three rescued from Spanish trawler sunk off Canada, minister says

Three crew members have been rescued from a Spanish fishing trawler that sank off the east coast of Canada, Spain's government told reporters on Tuesday.

"We follow with concern and preoccupation the search and rescue operation. We are in coordination and permanent contact with these rescue services," government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told a news conference. Local media including the El Pais newspaper gave the vessel's name as the Villa del Pitanxo and said there were 24 crew aboard including 12 Spaniards, two Ghanaians and several Peruvians.

A government official in Galicia quoted by local newspaper La Voz de Galicia said they feared some fishermen were dead, but could not confirm it yet. Nores Marin, the Villa del Pitanxo's owners, declined to comment.

Based in the city of Pontevedra in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, the Nores Group has fishing vessels operating in the South Atlantic, off the Canadian coast and between Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau. Refinitiv data showed the Villa del Pitanxo left the Galician port of Vigo on Jan. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022