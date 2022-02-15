Left Menu

Lebanese judge indefinitely extends subpoena for central bank governor

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 18:49 IST
Lebanese judge indefinitely extends subpoena for central bank governor
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese judge Ghada Aoun Tuesday indefinitely extended a subpoena she had issued earlier this month for central bank governor Riad Salameh after he failed to show up to an interrogation session, Aoun told Reuters.

Aoun has sought to interrogate Salameh as a witness in several cases alleging financial impropriety. Salameh has denied any wrongdoing and has sought the dismissal of Aoun from investigations against him, alleging she is biased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022