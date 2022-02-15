Partial withdrawal of Russian troops on Ukraine border would be 'excellent news' if confirmed, Spain says

A partial withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukranian border would be "excellent news" if confirmed, Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday after Moscow said some of its military units were returning home after excercises near the border.

A diplomatic solution is still the way to de-escalate the crisis and there was no defensive reason for Russia to have troops on the border, minister Jose Manuel Albares told a news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

