Partial withdrawal of Russian troops on Ukraine border would be 'excellent news' if confirmed, Spain says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:09 IST
- Country:
- Spain
A partial withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukranian border would be "excellent news" if confirmed, Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday after Moscow said some of its military units were returning home after excercises near the border.
A diplomatic solution is still the way to de-escalate the crisis and there was no defensive reason for Russia to have troops on the border, minister Jose Manuel Albares told a news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Euphoric Spain celebrates Nadal's record triumph
Spain offering up to 24.6 bln euros of EU funds for projects in first half of 2022 - source
Foreign tourism to Spain soars in 2021, but far below pre-pandemic level
Foreign tourism to Spain soars in 2021, but far below pre-pandemic level
EIB, Medway ROSCO partner to expand rail cargo services in Portugal and Spain