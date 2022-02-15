Reasons for European military presence in Mali still exist, Spanish minister says
The reasons for a European military presence in Mali still exist and any decision on a withdrawal of the mission will be taken at a European Union level, Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday..
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:15 IST
- Country:
- Spain
The reasons for a European military presence in Mali still exist and any decision on a withdrawal of the mission will be taken at a European Union level, Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday.. "Spain will make its voice heard at the EU. We believe the motives that brought us to Mali are still there - instability, jihadism," Jose Manuel Albares said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.
"It is desirable for us to maintain a mission," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- a European Union
- Annalena Baerbock
- Spain
- German
- European
- Mali
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Euphoric Spain celebrates Nadal's record triumph
Spain offering up to 24.6 bln euros of EU funds for projects in first half of 2022 - source
Foreign tourism to Spain soars in 2021, but far below pre-pandemic level
Foreign tourism to Spain soars in 2021, but far below pre-pandemic level
EIB, Medway ROSCO partner to expand rail cargo services in Portugal and Spain