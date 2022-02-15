Left Menu

Reasons for European military presence in Mali still exist, Spanish minister says

The reasons for a European military presence in Mali still exist and any decision on a withdrawal of the mission will be taken at a European Union level, Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday..

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:15 IST
Reasons for European military presence in Mali still exist, Spanish minister says
  • Country:
  • Spain

The reasons for a European military presence in Mali still exist and any decision on a withdrawal of the mission will be taken at a European Union level, Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday.. "Spain will make its voice heard at the EU. We believe the motives that brought us to Mali are still there - instability, jihadism," Jose Manuel Albares said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

"It is desirable for us to maintain a mission," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022