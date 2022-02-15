Reasons for European military presence in Mali still exist, Spanish minister says

The reasons for a European military presence in Mali still exist and any decision on a withdrawal of the mission will be taken at a European Union level, Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday.. "Spain will make its voice heard at the EU. We believe the motives that brought us to Mali are still there - instability, jihadism," Jose Manuel Albares said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

"It is desirable for us to maintain a mission," he added.

