German Foreign Minister demands actions, not words, from Russia

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that Russia needed to take concrete steps, such as troop withdrawals, towards de-escalation with Ukraine, as so far it had given only words.

"Every real step towards de-escalation would be cause for hope," Baerbock said at a news conference with her Spanish counterpart after Russia said some troops had returned to their bases after exercises near Ukraine.

"It is now up to Russia to embark on the path of de-escalation and underpin it with very concrete steps such as troop withdrawal," she said. (Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

