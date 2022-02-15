Left Menu

25-yr-old fashion designer allegedly jumps to death from 11th floor in Ghaziabad

Around 8 pm, she woke up from sleep and then jumped off the balcony, police said.Passerby, who happened to witness the incident, informed Ayushis mother, who in turn called the police. Handwriting experts are verifying the credibility of the letter and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:48 IST
25-yr-old fashion designer allegedly jumps to death from 11th floor in Ghaziabad
A 25-year-old fashion designer allegedly ended her life by jumping from the 11th floor of a building in a housing society here, police said on Tuesday.

Ayushi, the deceased, was living with her parents and a sibling in Raj Nagar Extension area under Nand Gram police station limits since a couple of years, they said.

On Monday, Ayushi spent the evening with her mother at their apartment. Around 8 pm, she woke up from sleep and then jumped off the balcony, police said.

Passerby, who happened to witness the incident, informed Ayushi's mother, who in turn called the police. A one-and-a-half-page suicide note was recovered, they said.

According to Alok Dubey, Circle Officer City- II, Sihani Gate area, the letter hinted that Ayushi was apparently miffed with her father and she was also unhappy with her progress on the professional front. Handwriting experts are verifying the credibility of the letter and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

