Mumbai: Man held for stoning colleague to death over dispute

The incident took place last week when the duo were consuming liquor and started quarrelling about some issue, he said.The accused had allegedly hit the victim with a stone multiple times on his face and fled the scene, the official said.The victims body was subsequently found and his identity was established, he said, adding that the accused was arrested based on a voice message he sent to another colleague stating that he had killed Gaikwad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:57 IST
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his co-worker in an inebriated state in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Tuesday.

The MIDC police on Monday arrested Sushant Ghotkar for allegedly stoning his colleague Rahul Gaikwad to death in Marol locality of Andheri, an official said. The incident took place last week when the duo were consuming liquor and started quarrelling about some issue, he said.

The accused had allegedly hit the victim with a stone multiple times on his face and fled the scene, the official said.

The victim's body was subsequently found and his identity was established, he said, adding that the accused was arrested based on a voice message he sent to another colleague stating that he had killed Gaikwad. The accused has been arrested section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

