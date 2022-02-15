Left Menu

Mahila court sentences 52-year old differently-abled man to 38- year jail term for giving sexual torture to four-year old girl

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:00 IST
Mahila court sentences 52-year old differently-abled man to 38- year jail term for giving sexual torture to four-year old girl
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahila court here on Tuesday sentenced a 52-year old differently abled man to undergo imprisonment for 38 years for sexually torturing a four-year old girl, some three years ago.

The prosecution case was that Abbas, a daily wage worker in Gudalur area in Nilgiris district, had given sexual torture to the girl and the parents had lodged a complaint with All Women Police station.

After inquiry, Abbas was arrested under POCSO Act on January 10, 2019.

The case was heard by the Mahila Court and delivering the judgement, Chief Judicial Magistrate, C Sanjai Baba sentenced Abbas to undergo imprisonment for 38 years and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022