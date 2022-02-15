LG Anil Baijal pitches for citizens engagement for heritage preservation in Delhi

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday emphasised that citizen engagement should be ensured in protecting and preserving the built heritage of Delhi which would foster in them a sense of ''community ownership'' and make the conservation efforts more sustainable.

He said this while chairing the 18th meeting of Delhi Urban Heritage Foundation (DUHF) in the presence of DDA vice-chancellor, members of the DUHF and senior officials of other stakeholder departments. ''Reviewed progress of ongoing conservation projects including Indraprastha Archaeological Park, Hardayal Municipal Public Library, St. James Church, Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti, Mehrauli Archaeological Park etc.,'' Baijal tweeted.

The Lt Governor pitched for participation and engagement of the general public towards protection of built heritage.

''While emphasising timely completion of ongoing conservation/restoration projects in consultation with experts, it was suggested that citizen engagement through various ways should be ensured in protecting and preserving the built heritage of the city,'' he said.

''This will help in fostering community ownership and will thus make the conservation efforts more sustainable and enduring,'' he wrote in his tweet.

Delhi is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb; various other sites which come under state archaeology department or municipal bodies and a large number of heritage structures and sites are unprotected.

