Left Menu

We need actions not words from Russia, German foreign minister says

The ball is in Russia's court." He said war was not inevitable and that diplomacy remained the best solution to the crisis. He said Russia's military presence near the border was unjustified and there was no defensive reason for such a sizeable force.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:06 IST
We need actions not words from Russia, German foreign minister says

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that Russia must take concrete steps, such as troop withdrawals, to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.

"Every real step towards de-escalation would be cause for hope," Baerbock said at a news conference with her Spanish counterpart after Russia said some troops were returning to base following exercises near Ukraine. Moscow has not said how many of the roughly 130,000 troops massed along the Ukrainian border it plans to withdraw and NATO said it had not seen any evidence of a drawdown, prompting a mixture of cautious optimism and scepticism from the West.

"It is now up to Russia to embark on the path of de-escalation and underpin it with very concrete steps such as troop withdrawal," Baerbock said. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares echoed her sentiment, saying that, if confirmed, any partial withdrawal of Russian troops would be "excellent news" and that it was up to the Kremlin to make the next move:

"We must not underplay the huge tension on the Ukrainian border right now ... The ball is in Russia's court." He said war was not inevitable and that diplomacy remained the best solution to the crisis.

He said Russia's military presence near the border was unjustified and there was no defensive reason for such a sizeable force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022