Left Menu

Chandiwal Commission asks Maha minister Nawab Malik to appear before it on Feb 17

Waze, currently in judicial custody following his arrest in the Antilia case and in connection with the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of the explosives-laden SUV, has been appearing before the Justice K U Chandiwal retired Commission.The one-member commission is probing the allegations of corruption and extortion levelled against Deshmukh 71 by Param Bir Singh last year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:12 IST
Chandiwal Commission asks Maha minister Nawab Malik to appear before it on Feb 17
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandiwal Commission, probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Tuesday asked state cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to appear before it on Thursday.

The commission summoned Malik after dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze submitted a pursis- a written statement /information given to the court about any matter pending before it- along with a news article which purportedly quoted Malik as stating that Param Bir Singh and Waze were behind the 'Antilia' bomb scare (episode). Waze told the commission that such statements are spoiling his image.

Param Bir Singh was the commissioner of Mumbai Police when an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near the south Mumbai residence- 'Antilia'- of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last February. Singh was later shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner. Currently, he was booked in multiple cases including charges of extortion and suspended from service. Waze, currently in judicial custody following his arrest in the 'Antilia' case and in connection with the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of the explosives-laden SUV, has been appearing before the Justice K U Chandiwal (retired) Commission.

The one-member commission is probing the allegations of corruption and extortion levelled against Deshmukh (71) by Param Bir Singh last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022