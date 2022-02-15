Left Menu

Putin says Russia does not want war, calls Donbass 'genocide'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:15 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia does not want a war in Europe, but described the situation in east Ukraine's breakaway regions as "genocide" and called for the conflict there to be resolved through the Minsk peace progress.

At a joint news conference after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said Russia had decided to partially withdraw troops from near Ukraine and saw some room for further discussion with the West on Moscow's security demands.

He said, however, that there had not been a constructive response to Russia's demands.

