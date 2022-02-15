Left Menu

Govt forms Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority to implement first river interlinking project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:17 IST
The Centre constituted the Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority to implement the first initiative under the national river interlinking policy which seeks to bring nearly 11 lakh hectares of land under irrigation in the parched Bundelkhand region straddling Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to a notification issued by the government on February 11, the Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority (KBLPA) shall be responsible for the execution of Daudhan dam, power house, tunnels and Ken-Betwa link water carrier.

The Union government also constituted a 20-member steering committee, chaired by secretary, Department of Water Resources with secretaries of Department of Environment and Forests, Expenditure, Power and Tribal Affairs, among other members.

The steering committee will ensure compliance with provisions of the memorandum of agreement, approve fundamental administrative policies, byelaws and norms for KBLPA, decide on its proposals on obligations and loans besides approving and examining its annual budget, financial statements, the notification stated.

The KBLPA will be headed by a chief executive officer at the level of additional secretary to the Government of India and assisted by five additional CEOs at the level of joint secretary/chief engineer and one director finance.

According to the notification, KBLPA will cease to exist after the completion of the project.

The Ken-Betwa Link canal will be 221 km long, including a 2-km long tunnel.

The project has two phases and four components. Phase-I will have one of the four components - Daudhan Dam complex and its subsidiary units such as low level tunnel, high level tunnel, Ken-Betwa Link canal and power houses. Phase-II will involve three components - Lower Orr Dam, Bina Complex Project and Kotha Barrage.

The project is expected to provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectares, supply drinking water to about 62 lakh people, and generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar power, according to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

