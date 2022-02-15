Putin says issue of Ukraine's possible NATO membership must be resolved now
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had been told that Ukraine would not join NATO in the near future, but that Moscow did not think that was a good enough assurance and wanted to resolve the matter in its entirety now.
Russia is campaigning for security guarantees from the West including a veto on Ukraine ever joining the U.S.-European military alliance. The Kremlin leader made the remark at a joint news conference after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.
