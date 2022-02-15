Left Menu

Putin says issue of Ukraine's possible NATO membership must be resolved now

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had been told that Ukraine would not join NATO in the near future, but that Moscow did not think that was a good enough assurance and wanted to resolve the matter in its entirety now.

Russia is campaigning for security guarantees from the West including a veto on Ukraine ever joining the U.S.-European military alliance. The Kremlin leader made the remark at a joint news conference after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

