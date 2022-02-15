Delhi HC calls for compliance report of 8-year-old order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the authorities for not complying with the order passed in October, 2013. The High Court has called for a compliance report from the authorities. The matter pertains to promotion to the 14 posts of Junior Engineers in 2006. Justice V Kameswar Rao directed the counsel appearing for the director of the local body to file a compliance report within four weeks. Court said this order was passed on 8 October, 2013 almost eight years back. It appears that to date, the said order is not implemented.

Advocate Avnish Ahlawat, counsel for the director of local bodies of Delhi Government, sought four weeks time for implementation of the order. She submitted that she would ensure the implementation of the order. The bench directed that advocate Ahlawat will ensure the complete compliance of the said order within 4 weeks and shall file an affidavit as to why the order was not implemented and what action has been taken to implement it. Otherwise, a cost will be imposed.

The bench also directed the present director of the local bodies to file a report in this regard. The court has listed the matter for hearing on 22 March 2022. The Court issued this direction on the contempt petition moved by one of the petitioners to the original petition through Advocate Setu Niket.

Advocate Setu Niket argued that even after a long period of 8 years the passed by this court has not yet been implemented. The Counsel for the petitioner had argued that this petition was filed before the division bench in 2019. The Division bench had converted it into a contempt petition. The decision was to be taken by the LG on this order but the complete file was never put up before him.

The High court had passed an order on a batch of petitions related to 14 appointments made in the year 2006 by the municipal corporation of Delhi to the post of Junior Engineers. The appointment had to be on the basis of a limited departmental competitive examination, which was relaxed in terms of clause 5 of the Recruitment rules since only 14 eligible candidates were found and there were 43 posts available to be filled up in the said quota. (ANI)

