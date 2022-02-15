Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor moves bail plea in Delhi HC

Former Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor moved a bail petition to Delhi High Court on Tuesday in a Rs 466.51-crore money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The bail petition is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice MK Ohri on Wednesday.

Last month the trial court had refused to grant bail to Kapoor. The same court earlier had also dismissed the bail petition of businessman Gautam Thapar, promoter of Avantha Group. Thapar bail plea is presently examined by the Delhi High Court. Thapar was arrested by the ED in August last year and is currently in judicial custody.

The trial court in October last year, took cognizance of ED chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with the money laundering case. Court had said, "Hereby take cognizance of offence as there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons arraigned in the present complaint."

According to the ED, an FIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd, Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd and others alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion or misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019. Earlier, ED had told the Delhi Court that "Investigation revealed that approximately Rs 500.11 crores proceeds of crime, were laundered through Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (OBPL), Jhabua Power Limited (JPL), Jhabua Power Investment Ltd. (JPIL), Avantha Power and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL), Avantha Realty Ltd (ARL), etc which are being controlled and beneficially owned directly or indirectly by Gautam Thapar. (ANI)

