London marine insurers add Russian, Ukrainian waters to high risk list

London’s marine insurance market on Tuesday added the Ukrainian and Russian waters around the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to its list of areas deemed high risk, a circular showed.

Their guidance is watched closely and influences underwriters’ considerations over insurance premiums. The Joint War Committee, which comprises syndicate members from the Lloyd’s Market Association and representatives from the London insurance company market, normally meets every quarter to review areas it considers high risk for merchant vessels and prone to war, strikes, terrorism and related perils.

"The application of this list on individual contracts will be a matter for specific negotiation," the circular issued on Tuesday said, without providing further detail. Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and it mocked repeated Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO said it had yet to see any evidence of de-escalation.

