Left Menu

RBI launches 'financial literacy week' for promoting digital transactions

As part of a nationwide campaign to promote financial literacy, the RBI on Tuesday launched an awareness programme on digital banking in a secure manner. RBI, Delhi held an event to propagate financial education messages on the theme of Go Digital Go Secure, the central bank said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:01 IST
RBI launches 'financial literacy week' for promoting digital transactions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of a nationwide campaign to promote financial literacy, the RBI on Tuesday launched an awareness programme on digital banking in a secure manner. The RBI is observing 'financial literacy week' during February 14-18 in order to propagate financial education messages among the public across the country. RBI, Delhi held an event to propagate financial education messages on the theme of ''Go Digital Go Secure'', the central bank said in a statement. This theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. The focus is on creating awareness about convenience of digital transactions; security of digital transactions; and protection of customers, it said. The program, presided over by RBI Regional Director Vivek Aggarwal, was attended by Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Punjab National Bank MD Atul Kumar Goel and other senior bankers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022