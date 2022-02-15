Left Menu

Russia's defence chief arrives in Syria to review naval drills

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:02 IST
  • Russia

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to Syria to inspect naval drills involving 15 warships and 30 aircraft in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday, the RIA news agency cited his ministry as saying.

The drills are part of a surge of Russian military activity amid a standoff with the West over security in Europe. Russia said earlier it had deployed fighter jets with hypersonic missiles to its Syrian air base for the naval exercises.

