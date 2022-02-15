Left Menu

ED conducts searches against underworld-linked operatives in Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:06 IST
ED conducts searches against underworld-linked operatives in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe into the operations of the underworld and linked illegal property deals and hawala transactions, official sources said.

About ten locations, including those linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts' mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, his brother Iqbal Kaskar and a brother-in-law of gangster Chota Shakeel's in Maharashtra's capital city, were covered.

The action was undertaken under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED sources said.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster, and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The agency sources said it also had some independent intelligence inputs into the real estate, hawala transactions and extortion bids linked to the Mumbai underworld and its operatives.

The anti-money laundering agency is understood to have recovered documents related to these alleged illegal property deals with links to Indian businessmen operating here and in Dubai, the sources said.

Some political links to these shady deals are also under the scanner of the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022