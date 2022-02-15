Left Menu

Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti declared as holiday in Delhi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:13 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Government declared February 16 as a holiday in all the government offices in view of Guru Ravidas birthday. The official statement issued by the Delhi government reads, "The Lieutenant Governor of the national capital territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, 16 February 2022 as a holiday in all government offices under the government of the national capital territory of Delhi on account of Sant guru Ravidas birthday."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also informed about the same through his official Twitter account. He also poured his greeting on the occasion of Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

