UK's Truss tells Iran: Now is the time for final decisions on nuclear deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:18 IST
UK's Truss tells Iran: Now is the time for final decisions on nuclear deal
British foreign minister Liz Truss spoke with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday and told him it was time for final decisions in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, the foreign office said on Tuesday.

Truss also reiterated her determination to secure the release of detained British nationals. The foreign office said the government was committed to paying a historical debt owed to Iran and was exploring payment options as a matter of urgency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

