Air Marshal Vikram Singh visits IAF station in Bhuj

Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, visited the frontline Air Base at Bhuj town in Kutch district of Gujarat, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Singh visited the frontline airbase on February 13 and 14, the PRO said.

Upon his arrival at the Bhuj Air Force Station, the Air Marshal was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by air warriors of the station, a defence release said.

He visited various installations at the base and reviewed the operational readiness of the air force Station to cater to any contingency in this sector. Air Marshal Singh also interacted with air warriors and other defence personnel of the Station during his visit, it said. The Air Marshal stressed upon all air warriors to be ever ready for meeting any challenges and dealing with eventualities in times to come, the release added.

