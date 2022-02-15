Biden, Macron to speak on Tuesday - U.S. official

U.S. President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will speak on Tuesday, a U.S. official said, in their latest talks amid worries that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and mocked Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO said it had yet to see any evidence of a de-escalation that could avert a military conflict.

