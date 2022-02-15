Lebanon approves $18 million to hold election

Lebanon's government on Tuesday approved the allocation of 360 billion Lebanese pounds ($18 mln) for parliamentary elections, a minister who attended the cabinet meeting told Reuters.

Lebanon went into financial meltdown in 2019 and some officials had raised concerns over elections potentially being postponed due to financial constraints.

