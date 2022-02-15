Thieves cut open ATM cash chest, flee with Rs 20 lakh in Palghar
Unidentified persons cut open an ATM cash chest using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 20 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. They broke open the cash chest using a gas cutter, took Rs 20 lakh cash, and fled in a vehicle waiting for them, a police official said.
- Country:
- India
Unidentified persons cut open an ATM cash chest using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 20 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in the Sativli area under the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionarate limits. ''Taking advantage of power cut in the Sativali area on Monday night, the unidentified thieves entered an unguarded ATM of a nationalised bank. They broke open the cash chest using a gas cutter, took Rs 20 lakh cash, and fled in a vehicle waiting for them,'' a police official said. Police suspect that personnel of a cash delivery agency might have given inputs to the thieves.
