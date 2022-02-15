Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled
A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing Tuesday.
Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they'll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.
Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.
Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she travelled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre's allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.
