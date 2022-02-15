Sweeper arrested for raping bedridden elderly woman in Delhi

A sweeper has been arrested for allegedly raping an 87-year-old bedridden woman after breaking into her house in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ankit (30). He worked as a part time sweeper in place of his mother in Ashok Nagar area under Hari Nagar, which is near the spot of crime, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman's daughter had gone out to meet a friend, the police said.

In a tweet, the Delhi Police said, ''The case of sexual assault of elderly lady in Tilak Nagar has been solved. Culprit in this blind case nabbed within 16 hours. Victim's mobile phone recovered from him. Accused lives in nearby locality and works as a sweeper.'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, a report was received on Monday regarding the sexual assault of an elderly woman. Soon after, 20 teams were deployed and police managed to zero in on the accused within 16 hours.

The accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, he said, adding he was identified with the help of technical data analysis and CCTV camera footage.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. A search of the house resulted in the recovery of the victim’s mobile phone and clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident, the senior officer said.

On Sunday, the victim's daughter went for a walk in a nearby park without locking the main door of her house. She has just bolted the latch but upon returning after about an hour, she found the door open, police said.

Her mother appeared disturbed and when asked, could only tell about her missing phone, they said.

When interrogated, the accused revealed that he entered the house with the intention of theft and told the woman that he was there to check the gas connection. Upon realising that she was alone in the house, he decided to rape her.

''After entering, the accused bolted the door from the inside and told the woman that the door was stuck. She gave her phone to the accused and asked him to call her daughter for help. But the accused committed sexual assault and fled with her phone fearing that she may call her daughter,'' Gautam said.

The police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

A case has been registered under sections 380 (theft), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, according to officials.

However, the victim’s family has alleged that police delayed taking action and refused to register their complaint, a charge denied by officials.

Police said a complaint of only theft was lodged on Sunday night and a case was registered ''promptly'' on its basis at the Tilak Nagar police station.

On Monday, the complainant alleged that she was also sexually assaulted and the relevant IPC sections were added to the case, they said.

The accused's father is dead and his mother works with the MCD as a daily wager.

