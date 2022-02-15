Builder arrested for duping clients in Ghaziabad

A builder was arrested on charges of duping clients by forging property documents, police said on Tuesday.

They identified him as Dhanpal, a resident of Ramprastha Colony in Link Road police station area. He was running a dubious firm named Nidhi Builders, they said. Sahibabad police station SHO Nagendra Chaubey said the police department had received several complaints that Dhanpal had been fabricating documents and procuring bank loans based on those papers. He used to allegedly charge Rs 15 lakh to Rs 80 lakh from potential clients. He had also duped a soldier, the official said. Dhanpal was nabbed near Karan Gate police outpost and his SUV impounded, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)