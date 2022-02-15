Ukraine reports cyber attack on defence ministry website, banks - TASS

Ukraine's cybersecurity centre said on Tuesday that websites of the Ukrainian defence ministry and banks Privatbank and Oshadbank were under a cyber attack, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The Ukrainian cybersecurity centre said Russia could be to blame for the attack, TASS reported. A message on the home page of the Ukrainian defence ministry website said it was under maintenance.

