Ukraine reports cyber attack on defence ministry website, banks - TASS
Ukraine's cybersecurity centre said on Tuesday that websites of the Ukrainian defence ministry and banks Privatbank and Oshadbank were under a cyber attack, Russia's TASS news agency reported.
The Ukrainian cybersecurity centre said Russia could be to blame for the attack, TASS reported. A message on the home page of the Ukrainian defence ministry website said it was under maintenance.
