Russia's Lavrov calls for pragmatic dialogue in phone call with Blinken

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:09 IST
Russia's Lavrov calls for pragmatic dialogue in phone call with Blinken
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the need to continue working together and called for pragmatic dialogue on security, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov also told Blinken during the call that "aggressive rhetoric" inflated by Washington was unacceptable, the ministry added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

