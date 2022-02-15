Ottawa police chief resigns amid blockade chaos - CBC reporter
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:15 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned and will make a public announcement on Tuesday, a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reporter said, citing sources.
Sloly was heavily criticized for failing to deal with a truckers' blockade paralyzing Ottawa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ottawa
- Peter Sloly
Advertisement