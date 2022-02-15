PM Khan would definitely consult about the appointment of new COAS when the time comes: Pak Prez Alvi

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not undertaken with him any consultation about the appointment of the new Army chief and that the premier would definitely do it when the time comes.

His comments came a day after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with President Alvi and Prime Minister Khan.

Even though Bajwa's meeting with the prime minister took place on the sidelines of the apex committee on Afghanistan’s session, it is rare for an Army chief to meet both, the head of the State and the head of the government, on the same day, according to a report in Dawn online on Tuesday.

On asked whether Prime Minister Khan had initiated consultations on the matter of appointing the new COAS, Alvi said, ''no, (the PM has not consulted me) but I think he will definitely (do) when the time comes.” Bajwa, 61, will serve the post of Army chief till November 28, 2022.

Khan had last month said that he has not yet thought about an extension to Bajwa's tenure as there was still time for his term to end.

Bajwa, a close confidant of Khan, was to retire on November 29, 2019 at the end of his three-year original term but Prime Minister Khan gave the Army chief extension of same length, citing regional security situation, through a notification.

However, the Supreme Court on November 28 suspended the government order, observing that there is no law to give extension to the Army chief's tenure. But the apex court granted a six-month extension to Gen Bajwa after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief within six months.

The government after initial hesitation secured the support of the main Opposition parties and introduced three bills in the National Assembly to extend the retirement age from 60 to 64 years for the chiefs of army, navy and air force, and the chairman of the joint chief of staff committee.

On reports claiming that the prime minister had got two important summaries signed by the president in regards to parliament and an ''important personality'' and that ''no one knew what was the content of those orders'', Alvi said he was not aware of any such development.

''Nothing like that [the PM getting documents signed from me and keeping them] had happened because whatever I sign becomes public,” Alvi was quoted as saying in the Dawn report.

The president also expressed concern about the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

He also talked about Monday's meeting with Bajwa during which the two discussed recent terror-related incidents in the country, the report said.

“General Bajwa shared different reasons, including how the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan has led to a situation where weapons such as night-vision goggles and guns have reached the terrorists,” he said.

The president also strongly condemned the recent lynching of a middle-aged mentally challenged man in Punjab's Khanewal district.

