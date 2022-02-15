Left Menu

Police use water cannons, batons to quell Chirag's protest against Nitish

LJP Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan and several of his supporters were detained by police that used water cannons and batons to break up a protest on Tuesday demanding dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government over its alleged failure on all fronts.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:42 IST
Police use water cannons, batons to quell Chirag's protest against Nitish
  • Country:
  • India

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and several of his supporters were detained by police that used water cannons and batons to break up a protest on Tuesday demanding dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government over its alleged failure on ''all fronts''. The march began at the historic Gandhi Maidan, and Paswan and his supporters were detained near the Income Tax roundabout, about 4 km away, as they tried to proceed to the Raj Bhavan in the city's high-security zone, shouting slogans against the government and carrying placards that read 'Bihar Bachao' (Save Bihar). They had an argument with police when they insisted on proceeding to the Raj Bhavan to hand over a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan. Provoked, they tried to break the police cordon, prompting a baton-charge and burst of water cannons.

Officials said some protesters were detained after they scuffled with police and blocked the road, which was later cleared.

Paswan and others were escorted to Sachiwalaya Police Station after being taken into preventive custody before they were let off.

''The Nitish Kumar government has failed on all fronts, including providing employment to youths, maintaining law and order, providing education and health. We want immediate dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government,'' Paswan told reporters before he was detained.

Patna senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon told PTI, ''It was a preventive detention. The party workers and their leader were released on personal bond.'' After his release, Paswan along with some party leaders met the protocol officer to the governor and submitted a memorandum highlighting the problems faced by the common man due to the alleged ''anti-people'' policies of the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022