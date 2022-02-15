Delhi Police inaugurates 11 ‘women facilitation booths’

Police on Tuesday inaugurated 11 ‘women facilitation booths’ in northwest Delhi to ensure protection of women in public, private and digital space, officials said. As an important component of the ‘Tejaswini initiative’ of northwest district police, the booths will act as one-stop centres for women and young girls to approach police for any issue and to report any crime or violence against them, they said.

According to an official statement, Special Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order) Depender Pathak inaugurated the booths, saying they will be dedicated towards serving women and children.

The booths have been established at places with high footfall of women such as near schools, colleges, coaching complexes, and busy markets, it said. As an integral part of ‘Tejaswini-women safety and empowerment initiative’, the objective of these booths is to ensure protection of women in public, private and digital spaces, it said.

Pathak said women safety and security has always been one of the top priorities of the Delhi Police and the booths are an attempt to provide a safe and secure zone/complaint redressal mechanism for women/girls, including children, without them having to visit a police station.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani briefed about Tejaswini initiative, launched in July last year, in which dedicated all women beats were established in sensitive and vulnerable areas as well as in areas having high footfall of women. “Establishment of women facilitation booths is a step ahead in this journey which will enhance safety and security of women and young girls and will also provide them facilitation and guidance in case of any need such as lodging of online complaints, missing reports, FIRs related to theft and other petty offences and for getting information/updates,” the DCP said.

“They will also be informed and motivated to report the cases of violence against them. The booths shall also act as an area dominance point for police to ensure a feeling of safety and security for the citizens where integrated police checking will be conducted,” the DCP added.

The booths have come up at Pragati Market in Ashok Vihar, Satyawati College in Bharat Nagar, Shankar Chowk in Keshav Puram, NSP Complex in Subhash Place, City Park Hotel in Maurya Enclave, DT Mall in Shalimar Bagh, A block in Mahendra Park, BC block in Jahangirpuri, Panchwati in Adarsh Nagar, Prince Road in Model Town and Batra Complex in Mukherjee Nagar, it said.

