Ukraine demands talks after Russian parliament calls for recognition of rebels

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 23:02 IST
Ukraine demanded an urgent meeting with Russia and the OSCE security body on Tuesday, after Russia's parliament called for Moscow to recognise the independence of rebel-held areas in Ukraine, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

Interfax said Ukraine had called for an urgent meeting of the so-called trilateral contact group, comprising Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE, the Vienna-based body that has acted as an observer in the eastern Ukraine conflict since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

