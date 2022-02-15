Ukraine demands talks after Russian parliament calls for recognition of rebels
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 23:02 IST
Ukraine demanded an urgent meeting with Russia and the OSCE security body on Tuesday, after Russia's parliament called for Moscow to recognise the independence of rebel-held areas in Ukraine, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.
Interfax said Ukraine had called for an urgent meeting of the so-called trilateral contact group, comprising Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE, the Vienna-based body that has acted as an observer in the eastern Ukraine conflict since 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OSCE plans to send larger team of observers for Hungary elections
Russia will not take part in OSCE meeting -RIA cites diplomat
Polish foreign minister proposes further Ukraine talks within OSCE
OSCE minitoring mission staff pull out from eastern Ukraine
Ukraine demands OSCE meeting with Russia over military build-up