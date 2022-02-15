Ukraine demands talks after Russian parliament calls for recognition of rebels

Ukraine demanded an urgent meeting with Russia and the OSCE security body on Tuesday, after Russia's parliament called for Moscow to recognise the independence of rebel-held areas in Ukraine, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

Interfax said Ukraine had called for an urgent meeting of the so-called trilateral contact group, comprising Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE, the Vienna-based body that has acted as an observer in the eastern Ukraine conflict since 2014.

