CBI questions TMC MP Dev in connection with cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday questioned Trinamool Congress MP and actor Deepak Adhikari, who is popularly known by his screen name Dev, for around five hours in connection with its probe into a multi-crore cattle smuggling racket operating along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, a source in the agency said.

The actor-turned-political appeared before CBI sleuths at the agency's Nizam Palace office here at around 11 am, he said. ''Dev was interrogated in two sessions and asked about his possible involvement in the case. Officers tried to find out whether Enamul Haque, the prime accused of the case, was known to him or not. The actor was also quizzed on whether he received any gift from him,'' the CBI source told PTI. The MP's statement would be verified with the findings gathered by the officers of the central agency during the investigation, he said. Dev's name had surfaced several times during interrogation of those accused in the case, the source said.

The TMC MP from Ghatal in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district claimed that he cooperated with the CBI officials during the questioning.

''I will not be able to tell you much about the interrogation. They asked me whether I know one particular person or not. My statement was recorded. I do not think they (CBI) will call me again,'' the actor told reporters before he left the CBI office.

The central agency had earlier interrogated several persons, including Haque, Bikash Mishra, brother of Binay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the racket and considered close to the West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress.

Both Bikash Mishra and Haque were taken to CBI custody, and the latter was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Bikash Mishra was also arrested by another central agency Enforcement Directorate from Delhi on March 16 last year. The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case.

An arrest warrant was issued against Binay Mishra in the cattle smuggling case as he has been absconding.

Both the central agencies had earlier carried out searches at the residences of Mishra and his brother.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSF and Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also apprehended a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion for his alleged involvement in the racket.

The agency had filed a charge sheet against Haque and the BSF official in the case.

