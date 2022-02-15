Left Menu

Trucks leaving blockade at Canadian border crossing

Trucks and other vehicles in Canada are rolling out of a southern Alberta town and ending a blockade that paralysed a U.S. border crossing into Montana for more than two weeks.The convoy left Tuesday one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to try to break the siege there and elsewhere around the country.

The convoy left Tuesday one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to try to break the siege there and elsewhere around the country. Protesters had been restricting access to the crossing at Coutts, Alberta, since Jan. 29 in a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader health restrictions. Just days ago, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested 13 people and seized a cache of guns and ammunition at the crossing.

