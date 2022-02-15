2 juveniles among 3 held for killing man in Delhi

Three people, including two juveniles, were held for stabbing a 20-year-old man to death after he allegedly made some ''objectionable comments'' against the family of one of the accused, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar and working as a waiter, was arrested while the two juveniles were apprehended, they said. All three have been involved in criminal cases, including attempt to murder, in the past, they said.

The incident took place in south Delhi's Neb Sarai on February 13. The victim was stabbed multiple times by the trio near his house, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police collected CCTV footage from areas surrounding the spot of the incident and made local enquiries. Upon analysing the footage, the three were spotted near the scene of the crime, said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

''Through surveillance and technical apparatus, the location of the accused persons were zeroed down. Accordingly, on Monday, a raid was conducted at Kudedaan, Bandh Road and trio were apprehended. One of them was identified as Rakesh while two others are juveniles,'' she said.

“One of the accused juveniles disclosed that the victim had made some objectionable comments against his family. Therefore, in order to teach him a lesson and take revenge, he along with his accomplices stabbed the victim,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)