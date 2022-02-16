Left Menu

Four injured as two groups clash in Mumbai

Four persons were seriously injured after they were attacked by members of another group in suburban Santacruz in Mumbai on Tuesday night, police said. The process to register a First Information Report FIR is underway. Nobody has been arrested so far, the official added.

Updated: 16-02-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 00:01 IST
Four persons were seriously injured after they were attacked by members of another group in suburban Santacruz in Mumbai on Tuesday night, police said. The incident occurred after members of a group passed some comments on the wife of a member of a rival group in the Jackoo club locality in Santacruz (East).

After the woman complained to her husband, he called up his friends from suburban Govandi and attacked members of another group with sharp weapons, leaving four of them seriously injured, a Vakola police station official said. The process to register a First Information Report (FIR) is underway. Nobody has been arrested so far, the official added.

