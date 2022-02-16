Bahrain's crown prince to visit Israel in 'near future' -Bahrain foreign minister

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa has accepted an invitation to visit Israel, the Gulf state's foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding the visit should happen in "the near future".

"Iranian nuclear file and terrorism" were part of the discussions between Bahrain and Israel, Abdullatif Al Zayani told reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who visited Manama for the first time.

