Bahrain's crown prince to visit Israel in 'near future' -Bahrain foreign minister

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 16-02-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 00:38 IST
Bahrain's crown prince to visit Israel in 'near future' -Bahrain foreign minister
Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa has accepted an invitation to visit Israel, the Gulf state's foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding the visit should happen in "the near future".

"Iranian nuclear file and terrorism" were part of the discussions between Bahrain and Israel, Abdullatif Al Zayani told reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who visited Manama for the first time.

