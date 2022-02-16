Left Menu

Jharkhand CEO urges voters to participate in National Voter Awareness contest

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-02-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 00:54 IST
Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar on Tuesday urged voters to take part in the National Voter Awareness Contest, launched by Election Commission of India, to create awareness and educate future voters on the significance of even a single vote in a democracy.

The contest is being organised on the theme of 'My Vote is My Future: Power of One Vote,' Kumar said addressing the media here.

The contest was started on National Voters' Day on January 25 under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme and will conclude on March 15.

The CEO said the contest is divided into five categories- quiz, song, video making, slogan and poster design.

People from all age groups can participate in the contest. Every category has cash reward up to Rs 2 lakh.

The singing, video-making and poster design contests are classified into three categories such as amateur, professional and institutional.

"We are working at field level to create awareness about the contest. All departments, institutions and universities have been asked to participate in the programme," the CEO said.

