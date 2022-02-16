Left Menu

U.S. offers support to Ukraine over cyber attack - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 01:13 IST
The White House on Tuesday said it is aware of reports of cyber attacks in Ukraine and has offering support to Kiev in the investigation of and response to the denial-of-service incidents.

Ukraine said its defense ministry and two banks had been subject to a cyber attack, appearing to point the finger at Russia, as the West sought evidence from Moscow of a partial troop pullback. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

