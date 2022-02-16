Honduran judge orders arrest of ex-President Hernandez - judicial spokesman
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 16-02-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 01:25 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
A Honduran judge on Tuesday ordered the arrest of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a judicial spokesman said, amid an extradition request by the United States on drug-trafficking and weapons charges.
Hernandez must be present before a Supreme Court judge in the next 24 hours, the spokesman added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- United States
- Juan
- Honduran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court shouldn't be covered in Ivy, 2 lawmakers say
U.S. Supreme Court contender Jackson backs unions in first ruling
Pak Supreme Court Justice Bandial sworn in as new CJP
Biden picks former senator to shepherd U.S. Supreme Court nomination
Biden held talks with Senate Republican leader McConnell on Supreme Court seat