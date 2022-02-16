Left Menu

Honduran judge orders arrest of ex-President Hernandez - judicial spokesman

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 16-02-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 01:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Honduras

A Honduran judge on Tuesday ordered the arrest of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a judicial spokesman said, amid an extradition request by the United States on drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

Hernandez must be present before a Supreme Court judge in the next 24 hours, the spokesman added.

