U.S. Republicans offer Ukraine bill, talks continue on bipartisan measure

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 01:47 IST
A group of U.S. Senate Republicans introduced on Tuesday their own legislation to support Ukraine and to sanction Russia over the military buildup near Ukraine's borders.

However, introduction of the measure, called the Never Yielding Europe's Territory (NYET) Act, does not mean that negotiations have stopped between Republicans and Democrats on a bipartisan Ukraine bill, a senior Republican aide said.

