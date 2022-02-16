Left Menu

Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine still possible

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 02:08 IST
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a Russian attack on Ukraine remains a possibility and reports that some Russian forces have moved away from the Ukraine border have not yet been verified by the United States.

"We are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which remains very much a possibility," Biden said in nationally televised remarks.

