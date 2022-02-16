Left Menu

U.S. Republicans offer Ukraine sanctions bill, talks continue on bipartisan measure

Senators from both parties have said they want to act quickly to help Ukraine, with sanctions on Russia and more military assistance for Kyiv, in what has seemed to be a rare incidence of bipartisan cooperation in a bitterly divided Congress. A group of about five Democrats and five Republican Senators had been involved in talks on a bill for weeks, but failed to reach an agreement.

A majority of U.S. Senate Republicans introduced on Tuesday their own legislation to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia over a military build-up near Ukraine's borders. Introduction of the measure, called the Never Yielding Europe's Territory (NYET) Act, does not mean that negotiations have stopped between Republicans and Democrats on a bipartisan Ukraine bill, a senior Republican aide said.

The path forward is not immediately clear for the Republican measure, given that Democrats control the Senate. The bill would immediately halt construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and impose mandatory sanctions on the project if Russia invaded Ukraine. It also would impose sanctions on major Russian banks if there were an invasion and secondary sanctions on banks that did business with sanctioned banks.

Disagreement over how to handle Nord Stream 2 - which would take gas direct to Germany from Russia, bypassing Ukraine - and secondary sanctions on banks had been two major obstacles to writing a bipartisan bill.

A group of about five Democrats and five Republican Senators had been involved in talks on a bill for weeks, but failed to reach an agreement. The NYET Act was co-sponsored by more than 30 of the 50 Senate Republicans, led by Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who has been heavily involved in talks on a bipartisan plan.

