Biden, Macron discuss readiness to hit Russia with 'severe consequences'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 02:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday and affirmed their support for a diplomatic path forward in the Ukraine crisis but also discussed their readiness to impose "severe consequences" on Russia for its military buildup, the White House said.
