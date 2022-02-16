Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

N.Korea celebrates late Kim's birthday in new alpine city, with no military event

North Korea has celebrated the 80th birthday anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's late father with a music concert and gun salutes in a refurbished holy city, but no missile launch or military parade, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. Kim attended a gathering of government, military and ruling Workers' Party officials which took place on Tuesday in front of the statue of Kim Jong Il in Samjiyon City to commemorate the anniversary, a major holiday called the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea, KCNA said.

U.S. Republicans offer Russia sanctions bill, after bipartisan talks stall

A majority of U.S. Senate Republicans introduced on Tuesday their own legislation to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia over a military build-up near Ukraine's borders, after weeks of talks on a bipartisan bill hit a stalemate. Introduction of the measure, called the Never Yielding Europe's Territory (NYET) Act, does not mean that negotiations have stopped between Republicans and Democrats on a bipartisan Ukraine bill, a senior Republican aide said.

U.S. troops heading from Germany to Slovakia for planned NATO drills

The first part of a planned contingent of 2,000 U.S. troops and hundreds of vehicles entered the Czech Republic from Germany on Tuesday en route eastwards to Slovakia for NATO's Saber Strike military drills, a Reuters witness said. Slovakia borders Ukraine to the east but the bi-annual drills, spanning seven countries including the Baltics, Poland, Czech Republic and Germany, have long been planned and are not related to Ukraine's current stand-off with Russian armed forces massed near its borders, the Slovak Defence Ministry said.

Biden to Putin: Step back from the brink of war with Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face. In a nationally televised speech, Biden said the United States estimates that 150,000 Russian troops now encircle Ukraine, a higher number than previous estimates of about 100,000. He said reports that some forces had withdrawn were welcome, but they were unverified and an invasion remained very much a possibility.

Russian recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine would be 'attack without weapons' -France

France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that if Moscow recognised two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent it would be an "attack without weapons". Russia's lower house of parliament voted earlier on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in the area known as the Donbass, where separatist forces have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.

Prince Andrew settles lawsuit by sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

Britain's Prince Andrew has settled a U.S. lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager, potentially sparing him further embarrassment in a lurid case that helped precipitate his fall from grace. The settlement, which includes an undisclosed payment, was revealed on Tuesday in a filing in Manhattan federal court, where Giuffre had sued the Duke of York last August. The prince did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

Chile starts debate of new Constitution amid jitters over mining, Congress plans

Chile's constituent assembly began formally debating on Tuesday motions for a new Constitution to replace a market-focused one dating back to the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, a text that could reshape the world's top copper-producing nation. Embryonic plans to nationalize mining, the creation of a one-chamber Congress, water rights, and protections for indigenous territories are some of the more edgy motions the assembly will discuss and vote on in over 20 plenary sessions.

Italy's Constitutional Court blocks right-to-die referendum

Italy's Constitutional Court on Tuesday turned down a request to hold a national referendum on the right to die after proponents of the move collected over a million signatures in support. Italian right-to-die advocates seek to partly abrogate sanctions imposed on those who assist in the suicide of patients who have incurable illnesses or suffer intolerable pain and have already had palliative care.

Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback

Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders after Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback was met with scepticism. World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Moscow wants to stop the former Soviet neighbour ever joining the NATO military alliance.

Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

Ottawa's police chief resigned on Tuesday after criticism that he did not do enough to stop COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital city and forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers. A trucker-led movement calling on the government to lift vaccine mandates has occupied parts of downtown Ottawa since late January and blocked U.S. border crossings, inspiring similar protests around the world even as Canada moves to lift some health restrictions.

