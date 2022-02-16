Left Menu

Gunfire, explosions rock Somalia's Mogadishu in multiple attacks

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 16-02-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 08:31 IST
Gunfire and explosions went off in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in the early hours of Wednesday as al Shabaab militants attacked police stations and security check points, the internal security minister said. "The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and check points," Abdullahi Nor, the minister, wrote on Twitter.

"Our security defeated the enemy." There were no immediate details on casualties. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Hogue)

